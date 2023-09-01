Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers says Giants' Jihad Ward is 'making (expletive) up'

The back-and-forth exchanges between New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers and New York Giants linebacker Jihad Ward continued this week, with the four-time NFL MVP accusing Ward of lying about the aftermath of a penalty when the teams met in the last preseason game.

Jets receiver Randall Cobb hit Giants safety Bobby McCain with a blindside block, leaving McCain concussed. Ward later pushed Rodgers well after he completed a pass, leading to the two exchanging words.

Ward later said that the Jets laughed in the huddle after the Cobb hit. Rodgers said that wasn't the case at all.

"He thought we were laughing at his teammate? That never happened and I think he's making (expletive) up," Rodgers said. "I don't care."

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers and the Giants' Jihad Ward get separated during Saturday's preseason game.

"We've had a lot of attention -- before we did 'Hard Knocks,'" Rodgers added. "Then we did 'Hard Knocks,' so there's some jealousy, for sure. There's a lot of people either jumping on the bandwagon or jumping [off] the other side."

The two teams meet again at MetLife Stadium on Oct. 29, where the Giants will be designated as the home team.

