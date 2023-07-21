Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers being patient with teammates at the start of training camp

Irish poet Oscar Wilde famously said, “With age comes wisdom.”

Apparently, that holds true when it comes to the football field.

Aaron Rodgers’ teammates are learning a new offense as Nathaniel Hackett took over as offense coordinator during the offseason. But Rodgers, 39, has already had a ton of success in that same system while in Green Bay, as it’s the same one that he won two NFL MVP awards.

As he gets accustomed to his new teammates in Florham Park, Rodgers is taking a new approach during training camp. While his teammates are trying to learn the nuts and bolts of Hackett’s system, Rodgers has become more of a players’ coach, a change from his previous years in Green Bay.

“As you get older, you see things a little bit clearer,” Rodgers said. “Hindsight is 20/20. Try and rectify some of the things that you did a certain way that you feel like you could have done better.

“I think it’s always important to have patience in shorts and helmets, have patience the first few days of camp. Sometimes that patience can wear thin if it’s repeated mistakes, but we’re just building this thing right now. We want to build it the right way. I would say maybe earlier in my career, I was a little more easily angered and I feel like I’m a little less triggered as I’ve gotten older.”

Although Rodgers confessed to being less patient during his younger years at Green Bay, he is enjoying being a teacher on the field.

During OTAs, Rodgers talked to his teammates, ensuring everyone on the Jets offense was on the same page. That continued on Thursday during the first day of training camp, as Rodgers got on Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson after he “busted a play.”

“‘Get right, it’s on your details,’” Wilson said Rodgers told him after the missed assignment. “’Make sure you’re on your details,’ something that needed to be said. He’s great about that and me personally, I want to be as good as I can be. I want to get better every day and he’s helping me get there.

“He doesn’t slouch on any of the details, he doesn’t beat around the bush, he’s straightforward. He’s going to tell you what we gotta work on, what we gotta do better and that’s how I want it.”

During his first practice of OTAs, the Jets offense was up and down with Rodgers behind center. He completed 6 of 10 passes, but cornerbacks D.J. Reed and Michael Carter II broke up a couple of plays inside the red zone.

The Jets offense is shorthanded early in training camp as running back Breece Hall, wide receiver Randall Cobb and tight end CJ Uzomah are all on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, which is a designation for players who are unable to suit up and practice due to football-related injuries.

Even before he snapped the ball, Rodgers was often seen directing players and changing calls at the line of scrimmage as he saw the safety come up to the line of scrimmage trying to disguise the defense’s coverages, something a veteran quarterback who has played 19 seasons would often do.

“He’s a coach that can still play football,” Jets coach Robert Saleh said.

Since his trade to the Jets, Rodgers hasn’t been shy about the expectations of trying to win a second Super Bowl. For a team with the longest playoff drought in the NFL (2010) and in the four major professional sports, these expectations are uncharted waters for the Jets.

Rodgers himself has dealt with high expectations during his time in Green Bay. He also understands everything that comes with the bright outlook of the Jets this season.

“An old coach of mine said, ‘Our greatest difficulty is going to be handling success.’” Rodgers said. “I think that will be true this year for us. As we get into the season and have some success, we have to handle it the right way.

“Obviously, last year they had a good start to the season and couldn’t finish it off. If we want to be playing in January, we have to be consistent throughout the season.”