Jets QBs Zach Wilson, Mike White could return to practice next week

Mike White Zach Wilson at practice 2021

Both Zach Wilson and Mike White are "trending in the direction" to practice next week, head coach Robert Saleh told reporters on Friday.

Wilson suffered a sprained PCL against the New England Patriots in Week 7, while White suffered what wound up being a nerve contusion in Thursday's game against the Colts in Indianapolis.



"The nerve just went dead on him," Saleh said, adding that White "couldn't grab the ball" until the fourth quarter.

At that point, Saleh said Josh Johnson "had been rolling, and it wasn't worth" bringing White back in.

Saleh called both quarterbacks "day-to-day," and the Jets will know more "as we get closer to Monday."