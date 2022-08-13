Jets QB Zach Wilson to undergo MRI after injuring knee

The New York Jets got some bad news recently when right tackle Mekhi Becton suffered a knee injury, and is feared lost for the season.

Now, the organization and their fans are holding their breath yet again, as starting quarterback Zach Wilson will undergo an MRI after injuring his right knee in New York’s first preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Wilson suffered the injury on this scramble from early in the game:

Zach Wilson comes up limping after an awkward cut while scrambling. #Jets pic.twitter.com/YkOYZ5sL6f — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) August 13, 2022

Wilson limped to the locker room, and was replaced by Mike White.

After the game, head coach Robert Saleh indicated that Wilson would undergo an MRI, and offered some cryptic thoughts on the knee:

#Jets coach Robert Saleh tells reporters that he has no update on the knee of QB Zach Wilson, though he adds that the ACL is “supposed to be intact.” He’ll wait for the MRI for full results. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 13, 2022

According to ESPN’s Dianna Russini, there are some early indications that Wilson may have suffered an injury to his PCL, which might cost him a few weeks, but not the entire season:

While the Jets will wait for the MRI tomorrow to get more answers on Zach Wilson’s knee situation, sources share the early thought is it could be a PCL injury. More definitive answers coming but there’s hope among the team it could just be a few weeks of recovery. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) August 13, 2022

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire