Jets QB Zach Wilson to undergo MRI after injuring knee

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mark Schofield
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • New York Jets
    New York Jets
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Philadelphia Eagles
    Philadelphia Eagles
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Zach Wilson
    Zach Wilson
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Robert Saleh
    American football coach

The New York Jets got some bad news recently when right tackle Mekhi Becton suffered a knee injury, and is feared lost for the season.

Now, the organization and their fans are holding their breath yet again, as starting quarterback Zach Wilson will undergo an MRI after injuring his right knee in New York’s first preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Wilson suffered the injury on this scramble from early in the game:

Wilson limped to the locker room, and was replaced by Mike White.

After the game, head coach Robert Saleh indicated that Wilson would undergo an MRI, and offered some cryptic thoughts on the knee:

According to ESPN’s Dianna Russini, there are some early indications that Wilson may have suffered an injury to his PCL, which might cost him a few weeks, but not the entire season:

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire

Recommended Stories