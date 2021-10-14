Jets QB Zach Wilson tops United Kingdom jersey sales after London game

The Jets may have lost in London, but Zach Wilson’s jersey sales certainly didn’t.

The rookie quarterback came in No. 1 in NFL jersey sales in the United Kingdom following Gang Green’s Week 5 match with the Falcons. Four other quarterbacks joined him in the top five, including two other rookies and two former MVPs.

Here are the top jersey sellers following the NFL’s first game in London in 2021.

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson

(Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports)

Patriots QB Mac Jones

(Carmen Mandato-Getty Images)

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady

(Mike Ehrmann-Getty Images)

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence

(Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports)

Jets QB Zach Wilson

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

[listicle id=668059]

[listicle id=667962]

1

1

1

1

1

1