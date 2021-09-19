Jets QB Zach Wilson struggles against Bill Belichick and the Patriots
The Jets rookie QB threw 4 interceptions.
Mac Jones was smart and efficient, Damien Harris and James White had touchdown runs and the New England Patriots took advantage of a nightmarish outing by Zach Wilson in a 25-6 victory over the New York Jets on Sunday. With the spotlight on the Mac vs. Zach matchup of rookie first-round quarterbacks, it was Jones who shined as Wilson was intercepted four times — twice by J.C. Jackson. Jones, the No. 15 overall pick in the draft, went 22 of 30 for 186 yards for the Patriots (1-1) a week after going 29 for 39 for 281 yards and a touchdown in a loss to Miami.
Jets fans who were dreaming of a glorious new era woke up on Sunday inside Zach Wilson’s nightmare.
The Patriots have made life miserable for many rookie quarterbacks since Bill Belichick became the team’s head coach and they added Zach Wilson to the list on Sunday. Wilson threw interceptions on his first two passes of the game and added two more later in the game while the Patriots’ own rookie quarterback Mac Jones [more]
Takeaways from the Jets' Week 2 loss to the Patriots.
Patriots running back Damien Harris went full beast mode in the third quarter of Sunday's game vs. the Jets.
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones showed off a part of his skillset he hadn't yet displayed in the NFL.
The defense picked off Zach Wilson four times and Damien Harris had a highlight-reel touchdown for the Patriots, but the run defense and pass protection still seem to be a work in progress. We react to New England's 25-6 win over the Jets.
Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels dialed up a trick play involving Mac Jones, James White and Jonnu Smith, and the trio executed it to perfection against the Jets.
Zach Wilson‘s first two passes on Sunday wound up in the hands of Patriots defensive backs and New England jumped out to a 10-0 lead as a result of the takeaways. The third Jets drive saw Wilson find his own teammates and that’s led them to their first points of the game. Matt Ammendola’s field [more]
Here's a roundup of expert NFL picks for Sunday's Week 2 Patriots vs. Jets showdown (with score predictions, if provided).
Jets quarterback Zach Wilson became the latest rookie to have a poor touchdown-to-interception ratio against a Bill Belichick-coached Patriots defense in Sunday's Week 2 game.
Former Vikings offensive tackle Steve Riley died Thursday, the team announced. He was 68. Riley died the day after the funeral service for Mick Tingelhoff, his teammate for five seasons. Tingelhoff died Sept. 11. Riley, the 25th overall choice in 1974, played all 11 seasons of his NFL career with the Vikings. Riley appeared in [more]