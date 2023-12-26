Jets QB Zach Wilson still in concussion protocol, ruled out vs. Browns

Two days before a game against the Browns, Jets coach Robert Saleh announced Zach Wilson hasn’t cleared concussion protocol and will not play for the second consecutive week.

“Zach’s not clearing, so he’s out,” Saleh said.

Trevor Siemian, who started last Sunday against the Commanders, will be under center once again.

In the 30-28 last-second victory against the Commanders, Siemian completed 27 of 49 passes for 217 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He previously lost the last six games he started. Sunday was Siemian’s first victory as a starter since 2017.

“Trev did some nice things in the game,” Saleh said. “He has so much playing time under his belt that it was great to have a conversation with him and his recognition that he could have even done better.”

Wilson suffered a concussion during the second quarter of the Jets’ 30-0 loss to the Dolphins in Week 15. Initially, CBS reported that Wilson left the game due to “dehydration.” That was later changed when the Jets ruled Wilson out in the third quarter because of a head injury.

This season has been a carousel for the Jets at the quarterback position. After Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles four plays into the season opener against the Bills on Sept. 11, three different quarterbacks have started games for the Jets. Wilson replaced Rodgers for the next nine games until he was benched for then-backup Tim Boyle during the Jets Nov. 19 rematch against the Bills. Saleh then demoted Wilson from starter to emergency quarterback.

Then, after two inept starts, the Jets released Boyle and elevated Wilson to starter once again. In 12 games, Wilson has passed for 2,271 yards, eight touchdowns, and seven interceptions while completing 60.1% of his passes.

The Jets’ final game of the season will be against the Patriots on the road on Jan. 7. Gang Green hasn’t defeated New England in Foxborough since its 2010 AFC playoff win in the divisional round.

The Jets haven’t won against the Patriots at all since Dec. 27, 2015. Saleh hasn’t ruled Wilson out for the Jets’ season finale.

“We’ll see,” Saleh said. “The important thing is for him is to get rid of all these symptoms and progress, that’s first and foremost.”