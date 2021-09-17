Jets QB Zach Wilson relishing challenge of facing Patriots, Bill Belichick

Zach Wilson relishing challenge of facing Patriots, Bill Belichick originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson faces a tough challenge Sunday against the New England Patriots, but the rookie certainly doesn't seem to be lacking any confidence ahead of the Week 2 showdown at MetLife Stadium.

Wilson was selected by the Jets with the No. 2 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft after a stellar career at BYU. He was good, but not great in Week 1 as the Jets fell a little short in a 19-14 loss to the Carolina Panthers on the road.

Rookie quarterbacks are 6-21 against Bill Belichick-coached Patriots defenses, but despite the history working against him, Wilson is pretty upbeat about Sunday's game.

“I’m excited for it. I think it’s going to be a good challenge for me,” Wilson said during a press conference Thursday. “Tons of great learning, I’m sure. And also just, these guys are part of our division. We’re gonna play them a lot, this year and in the coming years of course.

“It’s just getting used to this scheme, how we can beat some of the things they’re gonna throw at us. It’s no secret what they’re gonna throw at us, it’s now you gotta try to stop it. That’s the big question. We have, I think, a lot of good things we’ve been working on this week.”

Wilson is even relishing the challenge of going against a quality defense coached by one of the best ever.

“There’s nothing better than going against the Patriots," Wilson explained. "They might smack you in the mouth on one play, you get back up and you hit a big throw down the field. That’s the fun part of the game. You never know what you’re going to get. I really just enjoy the challenge of this.”

Beating the Patriots would be quite the accomplishment for Wilson. Not only would he earn his first career victory, he'd also halt the Patriots' 10-game win streak over the Jets that dates back to 2016.