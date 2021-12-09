Jets QB Zach Wilson named Rookie of the Week for Week 13

Zach Wilson goes to throw in black jersey vs. Eagles

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson has been named NFL's Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week for the second time this season after his performance against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

Despite the loss, Wilson played well in his first start at home since returning from injury. The 22-year-old went 23-for-38 for 226 yards, two passing touchdowns, a rushing touchdown, and an interception.

The rookie out of BYU started off hot and found fellow rookie and Ole Miss product Elijah Moore in the end zone on the first drive of the game to give Gang Green a lightning quick 6-0 lead as the extra point was missed.



Wilson also found tight end Ryan Griffin for a score and ran one in himself for the second time in as many weeks. However, after keeping it close at halftime, the Jets ended up getting blanked in the second half and lost, 33-18.

Wilson’s quarterback rating (QBR) of 83.9 was his second-best of the season — behind only his Week 4 performance against Tennessee in which he and the Jets stunned the Titans to the tune of a 27-24 win at home.

Wilson wound up getting his first Rookie of the Week honor after that game after he finished the contest with a career-best 97.3 QBR. He now paces all rookie quarterbacks this season for the award with two as no other rookie quarterback even has one.

After being sidelined with a knee injury for four games during the middle of the season, Wilson made his return behind center in Week 12 against the Houston Texans before making his first start at home in over two months when the Jets beat the Titans.