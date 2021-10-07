Jets QB Zach Wilson named NFL's Rookie of the Week

Zach Wilson winds up 10/3 cropped

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson was named the NFL's Rookie of the Week on Thursday.

Wilson completed 21 of 34 passes (61.8%) for 297 yards and two touchdowns to one interception in Week 4's 27-24 overtime win over the Tennessee Titans.

During the fourth quarter of a 17-17 tie this past Sunday, Wilson's off-script 53-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Corey Davis put the Jets up seven with 9:06 left in regulation.

When the game went to overtime, Wilson engineered a 13-play, 71-yard drive in 5:29, capped by kicker Matt Ammendola's 22-yard field goal.

A missed 49-yard field goal on the ensuing Titans (2-2) drive sealed a season-first victory for the Jets (1-3), who face the Atlanta Falcons (1-3) this coming Sunday at 9:30 a.m. in London.

Through four games, Wilson has completed 79 of 139 passes (56.8%) for 925 yards and four touchdowns to eight interceptions.