Jets QB Zach Wilson named Rookie of the Week for third time this season

Jets Zach Wilson running black jersey alone

Zach Wilson was named the NFL's Rookie of the Week for Week 16.

This marks the third time Wilson has won the award this year, and the second-straight week a Jet has won it - Brandin Echols was given the honor for Week 15, where he had a pick six in Miami.

Wilson had 91 rushing yards in the Jets' 26-21 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, the most ever by a Jet QB in one game - 52 of those came on his first quarter touchdown run. His 92.4 Total QBR was the highest among all quarterbacks last week. That also was the longest rush by a Jets quarterback in franchise history.

Elijah Moore won the award back for his Week 11 performance, when he had eight catches for 141 yards and a touchdown.

Only Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (four times) has more Rookie of the Week nods this year than the Jets quarterback.