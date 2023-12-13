Jets QB Zach Wilson named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

Zach Wilson had perhaps his best game as a Jet during Sunday's win over the Texans, and he has been rewarded for it by being named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week.

Wilson, who was back under center for the first time after being benched earlier this season, had a dynamic performance against Houston.

He completed 27 of 36 passes (75 percent) for 301 yards with two touchdowns and zero interceptions.

It is expected that Wilson will remain the Jets' starter for the rest of the season, with Tim Boyle having been released. Trevor Siemian was Wilson's backup on Sunday.

The above -- Wilson continuing as the starter -- would likely only change if New York finds itself in playoff position and Aaron Rodgers is cleared to return.

Entering Week 15, the Jets are 5-8, which puts them 2.0 games back of the two final Wild Card spots in the AFC.

As far as Wilson's Jets future beyond 2023, head coach Robert Saleh danced around the issue after Sunday's game.