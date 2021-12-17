Jets QB Zach Wilson looking forward to 'awesome challenge' against Dolphins on Sunday

Zach Wilson speaking at the podium after practice

At 3-10 and in the home stretch of another tough season, the Jets’ goal has now become trying to improve in each game they have remaining on their schedule.

But with a road trip this weekend to Miami to take on the red hot Dolphins who are coming off of a bye, that might be easier said than done.

After starting the season 1-7, the Dolphins have won five consecutive games, including one against the Jets at MetLife Stadium, and have catapulted themselves into the playoff hunt — leaving behind the Jets in the AFC East cellar.

A huge part of Miami’s turnaround this season has been its defense. In their first eight games, the Dolphins defense had just 12 sacks and three interceptions. During their five-game winning streak, those numbers jumped to 19 sacks and eight interceptions.

“They do a good job, I think, of just causing chaos,” said quarterback Zach Wilson. “Getting to the quarterback, the all-out pressures, thinking you got to be in the perfect look and then you try and do a lot of different things to get into the right look and then they do something different, so I think they just do a good job of making you feel like you got to do a lot to beat it.”

Sunday’s game will be the first time Wilson will face the Dolphins as Joe Flacco was under center the last time the two teams matched up on Nov. 21 in a 24-17 loss.

But, Wilson said he learned a lot from Flacco in that game including Flacco's approach, “playing fast” and reacting to what the defense gave him.

Wilson also said he’s looking forward to the “awesome challenge” that awaits in Miami because at the end of the day it will “help [him] be a better quarterback.”

“From an offensive standpoint, we can’t be afraid to go after them and test them,” Wilson said when asked about Dolphins cornerbacks Xavien Howard and Byron Jones. “We can’t just sit back there and say because they’re good corners, we can’t just not throw the ball at them. We got to attack them and do what we normally do on offense.”

Howard leads Miami in interceptions with four, while Wilson has struggled with turning the ball over this season, throwing 11 interceptions in nine games played.