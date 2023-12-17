Jets QB Zach Wilson leaves shutout loss to Dolphins with concussion that was initially called dehydration

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson was replaced by backup Trevor Siemian at the very end of the second quarter against the Miami Dolphins, and did not return to the game after halftime. Siemian continued under center in the third quarter and finished in the Jets' 30-0 defeat to the Dolphins.

The Jets were eliminated from the playoffs thanks to their loss and victories by the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on Sunday.

New York said Wilson left with a head injury, but at first said he was not in the concussion protocol. The team didn't offer any further information, such as what kind of non-concussion head injury Wilson had. The Jets amended that about 40 minutes later, saying Wilson had been ruled out with a concussion.

A head injury wasn't the first explanation the team gave for why Wilson left the game. At the end of the first half, Jets PR told ESPN reporter Jeff Darlington that Wilson had gone back to the locker room early due to dehydration. CBS Sports' Tracy Wolfson also reported that Wilson was out with dehydration, and Jets head coach Robert Saleh confirmed that and said he wasn't sure if Wilson would be back.

Jets PR told me at the end of the first half that Zach Wilson went to the locker room NOT with an injury — but instead for “hydration.” Wilson not under center to start the second half. — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) December 17, 2023

Zach Wilson remains in the locker room with dehydration, according to @TracyWolfson. pic.twitter.com/2AKcplmDOc — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 17, 2023

The Jets updated Wilson's status from dehydrated to head injury after the third quarter began, and said he would not return. The game was over halfway into the fourth quarter when they made the concussion update.

Wilson, who is the reigning AFC Offensive Player of the Week, didn't look great against the Dolphins in the first half. He went 4 for 11 with 26 passing yards and a lost fumble. The Jets didn't cross midfield until well after he left the game, and then Siemian promptly tossed an interception.

The Dolphins played without All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill, but they didn't have any problems in his absence.