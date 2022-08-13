Jets QB Zach Wilson injury not season-ending, who will now step up under center? | SNY NFL Insider
SNY NFL Insider Connor Hughes reacts to the news that the knee injury New York Jets second year signal caller Zach Wilson suffered in Friday night’s preseason game is not as serious as initially feared. Even though Wilson will be back, Hughes notes that the Jets have solid options at QB in the meantime with Joe Flacco and Mike White, so things for Gang Green are “not all doom and gloom.”