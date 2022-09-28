Jets QB Zach Wilson cleared to play vs Steelers

When the Pittsburgh Steelers take on the New York Jets on Sunday, there is a strong likelihood that quarterback Zach Wilson will be in the starting lineup. Jets head coach Robert Saleh said Wilson has been cleared to practice and will start on Sunday unless he has some sort of setback.

Joe Flacco had started in place of Wilson in the Jets’ first three games. Pittsburgh knows Flacco well from his time with the Baltimore Ravens. I’m not sure if Wilson is an upgrade or not but Wilson will need to knock the rust off against a very good Steelers pass rush.

Zach Wilson has been cleared and will start Sunday against the Steelers, Robert Saleh announces. He will practice fully. If all goes well, he will "absolutely" start, Saleh says.#Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) September 28, 2022

