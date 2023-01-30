Jets' QB search to start with Derek Carr, Aaron Rodgers: reports

Dec 20, 2015; Oakland, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) meets with Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) after the game at O.co Coliseum. The Packers defeated the Raiders 30-20. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports / © Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The Jets' search for a veteran quarterback this offseason will start with the Las Vegas Raiders' Derek Carr and Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers, among others, according to reports Sunday by CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

A potential Rodgers trade "remains an option for" Green Bay, which "prefers to move on from" the XLV Super Bowl champion and four-time NFL MVP, according to a report Sunday by ESPN's Adam Schefter.

"While the Jets will certainly take a long look at potentially trading for Rodgers, he's not the only veteran quarterback the team is evaluating," Jones wrote Sunday for CBS Sports. "According to sources, the Jets will be looking closely at Rodgers, (San Francisco 49ers quarterback) Jimmy Garoppolo and Derek Carr. They won't limit their search to just those three quarterbacks -- and sources stress it's still early in the process -- but that's where the focus will begin."

Robert Saleh, New York's head coach since the 2021 season, overlapped with Garoppolo as the 49ers' defensive coordinator from 2017-20.

Rapoport echoed Jones' reporting about Carr and Rodgers before adding a couple more names to watch as the Jets' list comes together.

"Jets coach Robert Saleh said this week they are committed to getting a veteran quarterback this offseason, priority No. 1," Rapoport said Sunday on NFL Network. "And my understanding is they're going to leave no stone unturned, exploring every option. That starts with Derek Carr, probably the first quarterback to get traded -- just based on his mid-February deadline for his fully-guaranteed money. So, obviously, we will be keeping our eye on that one.

"Another one -- thanks, in part, to Nathaniel Hackett being hired as their OC -- Aaron Rodgers, whose team will trade him, my understanding is, if, in fact, that is what he wants. Rodgers has not said. Is he going to retire? Is he going to play in Green Bay? Or (does he) want to play elsewhere?

Story continues

"Some other options to consider: (Tennessee Titans quarterback) Ryan Tannehill, especially if he is released, (Los Angeles Rams quarterback) Baker Mayfield and a couple other veteran quarterbacks this offseason."

The Jets return Zach Wilson at the quarterback position while Mike White and Joe Flacco hit free agency.

Would a veteran such as Rodgers put New York over the top?

"Hiring Hackett gives the Jets a direct line to Rodgers," wrote SNY's Connor Hughes this past Thursday. "It’s on general manager Joe Douglas to get a deal done. It will be costly. Even if the Jets rework Rodgers’ contract they’ll still be paying him a pretty penny. That doesn’t even take into consideration the draft and player compensation they’d have to trade the Packers to acquire Rodgers."