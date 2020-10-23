Jets QB Sam Darnold to start Sunday vs. Bills 'barring any setbacks'

On Friday, Jets head coach Adam Gase spoke to reporters via a Zoom call ahead of the team's Week 7 match up with the Buffalo Bills to discuss who will be the team's starting quarterback.

Veteran Joe Flacco has started the last two games while third-year QB Sam Darnold has been out with a shoulder injury. Danrold returned to practice on Thursday after being a limited-participant on Wednesday.

"Sam, things are trending in the right direction, hopefully barring any setbacks we'll get him going on Sundays, this Sunday," Gase said. "We'll roll him, he'll be good."