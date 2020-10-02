Jets QB Sam Darnold briefly leaves Thursday's game vs. Broncos with apparent injury

Sam Darnold entered Thursday’s game against the Broncos with plenty to prove following uneven performances in his first three games this season, but a late first quarter hit took him out of the game, though not for long.

Not long after an exhilarating 46-yard touchdown run, Darnold was slammed down to the ground by Denver’s Alexander Johnson, with the quarterback landing square on his right shoulder.

He was taken out of the game immediately and quickly checked on the sideline before jogging towards the locker room while keeping his right arm motionless.

Veteran quarterback Joe Flacco, who is suited up for the first time this season following offseason neck surgery, took over for the Jets in a 7-3 game late in the first quarter.

But in a somewhat surprising move given the way things looked, Darnold was back on the sideline early in the second quarter, and after warming up briefly, stepped back onto the field for a third-down play.

The Jets never gave an official injury update on Darnold while he was out of the game.





