Jets QB Sam Darnold diagnosed with mono, ruled out for Monday game against Browns

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold has been diagnosed with mono, and therefore won’t play in the Jets’ Monday night game against the Cleveland Browns, head coach Adam Gase announced Thursday.

This is a significant blow to the Jets, and you can tell just how Gase feels about it from his attitude and posture when he announced it.

Sam Darnold has mono and will miss Monday's game against the Browns, per Adam Gase. pic.twitter.com/b3rUSCVFNM — SNY (@SNYtv) September 12, 2019

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“So ... that would be that.”

Yikes.

It’s hard to blame Gase for looking and sounding like he wants to shove both his hands into a paper shredder. The mono diagnosis was wholly unexpected, even though Darnold missed Wednesday’s practice due to illness. It was expected that Darnold would be fine.

Jets QB Sam Darnold is out of commission due to a mono diagnosis. (Getty Images)

#Jets Gase on Darnold: 'Strep throat or something. He'll be alright' — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) September 11, 2019

Gase went to Darnold’s apartment on Wednesday night to personally break the news about the mono diagnosis, according to ESPN’s Rich Cimini. And Darnold is already experiencing the effects of mono.

Darnold will be "quarantined" at his apartment until Jets' medical staff feels it's safe to expose him to rest of team. He's already lost 5 lbs. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) September 12, 2019

Hopefully Gase wore some kind of contamination suit when he visited.

Story continues

Darnold is out indefinitely. According to Gase, Darnold’s backups are Trevor Siemian and Luke Falk. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Siemian will be starting Monday night. Siemian started 24 games with the Denver Broncos over the 2016 and 2017 seasons.

More from Yahoo Sports: