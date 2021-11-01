Jets QB Mike White wasn’t the only backup who went off in Week 8

Backup quarterbacks ruled Week 8.

None stood out more than Mike White, who led the Jets to an upset 34-31 win over the Bengals in his first career start. White’s 405-yard, three-touchdown performance was the talk of the NFL world Sunday, but he wasn’t the only backup who thrived. Three other reserve quarterbacks won as well, including two former Jets.

Robert Saleh already named White the Jets’ starting quarterback in Week 9 against the Colts with Zach Wilson still out with a knee injury, but it’s unclear if the rest of the backups will start after their impressive performances.

You can take a look at what they did this past weekend and make the call.

Saints QB Trevor Siemian

(Sean Gardner-Getty Images)

Siemian stepped in for the injured Jameis Winston early in New Orleans’ game against Tampa Bay and delivered a win over the Buccaneers. He threw for just 159 yards and one touchdown but didn’t turn the ball over and led six scoring drives. Siemian played in one game for the Jets in 2019 after Sam Darnold’s mononucleosis diagnosis but suffered an ankle injury in the Week 2 loss to the Browns

Seahawks QB Geno Smith

(Steph Chambers-Getty Images)

Smith, the Jets’ former second-round pick, produced a win for the Seahawks in Week 8. In his fourth game filling in for the injured Russell Wilson, Smith completed 83.33 percent of his passes for 195 yards, two touchdowns and added a rushing score in Seattle’s 31-7 win over Jacksonville.

Cowboys QB Cooper Rush

(Adam Bettcher-Getty Images)

With Dak Prescott battling a calf injury, the Cowboys were forced to start Cooper Rush against the Vikings on Sunday Night Football. Rush had an iffy outing to start but finished strong in the 20-16 victory. He threw a game-winning touchdown to Amari Cooper with 51 seconds left in the game to cap off his 325-yard, two-touchdown performance.

