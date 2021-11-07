Jets QB Mike White can’t wait to show his kids Hall of Fame display

Mike White’s rollercoaster week ended with an injury against the Colts, but the Jets quarterback enjoyed a handful of honors between then and his sensational first start against the Bengals on Oct. 31.

White threw for over 400 yards and three touchdowns that day while completing 37 of 45 passes. That breakout performance earned him AFC Offensive Player of the Week and FedEx Air Player of the Week. The long-time practice squad player even received a trophy from Nickelodeon.

No honor stood out more than White’s new display in Canton, though. The Pro Football Hall of Fame now houses White’s jersey and game ball from New York’s win over Cincinnati.

New Artifacts: The jersey of @nyjets QB @MikeWhiteQB & game ball from their Week 8 victory. He completed 37 passes for 405 yards & 3 TDs. His 37 completions are the most by a QB in their 1st start. Also became the 2nd QB since 1950 to throw for 400+ yards in debut.#TakeFlight — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) November 3, 2021

White was able to reflect on the display and his whirlwind week on Thursday after he exited Gang Green’s loss to the Colts with a forearm injury. He’s looking forward to a future family trip to Ohio to see the setup in person.

“The Pro Football Hall of Fame thing was really cool,” White said. “That’ll be something I can take my kids to go see when they don’t believe that I played in the NFL once upon a time.”

White jokingly added that the Nickelodeon trophy will switch rooms in his house depending on which of his kids behaves best each week.

Story continues

The Jets, meanwhile, are on a day-to-day basis when it comes to figuring out who their starting quarterback will be in Week 10. White is expected to be fine following the forearm injury, while Zach Wilson is set to return to practice after a PCL sprain.

Robert Saleh wants to see how things play out in practice this week before making any sort of decision for New York’s matchup with the Bills.

List