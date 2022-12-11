Jets QB Mike White returns after being knocked out of Bills game twice

Mike White required medical attention on two separate occasions on Sunday. (Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

A bad New York Jets quarterback situation got worse on Sunday in a 20-12 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Mike White got banged up and Joe Flacco struggled in relief, raising a significant question in New York. Is it time for head coach Robert Saleh to give Zach Wilson another chance?

White took the field on Sunday for his third straight start. The Jets quarterback was sidelined twice by violent blows, with the second sending him to the New York locker room. His day appeared to be done when he was injured on a hit by Bills linebacker Matt Milano in the third quarter.

prayers up for Mike White's ribcage, or whatever remains of it pic.twitter.com/TgWYAwkKeB — Christian D'Andrea (@TrainIsland) December 11, 2022

Flacco took over and immediately gave up the ball on a strip sack by Gregory Rousseau. He remained in the game for the ensuing possession, but White returned after being evaluated and initially listed as questionable to return with a rib injury.

Wilson, meanwhile, remained sidelined amid the quarterback carousel. The 2021 first-round pick who was benched in Week 11 was inactive for Sunday's game.

Regardless of who was under center on Sunday, the Jets struggled to move the ball and found the end zone just once in a 12-point effort. The performance squandered another strong effort from a Jets defense that's emerged as one of the NFL's best.

New York started the game by forcing Buffalo to punt on its first five possessions. It limited an offense featuring Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs to 232 yards from scrimmage. The performance was commonplace of a unit that entered Sunday giving up just 18.6 points per game.