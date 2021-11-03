Jets QB Mike White named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

Gary Phillips
·1 min read
Jets QB Mike White has been named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week following the first start of his NFL career.

The long-time reserve led New York to a thrilling, 34-31, win over the Bengals in Week 8. White seized his opportunity under center, going 37-45 for 405 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions in a historic performance. White, who had a 107.9 QB rating, became just the second quarterback ever to throw for 400 yards in his first start.

He even caught a two-point pass in the win.

White will look to build on his miraculous first start on Thursday. He will remain the starter for Gang Green’s Week 9 showdown with the Colts, as Zach Wilson remains out with a sprained PCL. If White plays well again, the Jets could have themselves a quarterback conundrum moving forward.

