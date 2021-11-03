Jets QB Mike White named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

Mike White black jersey helmet off, hat on, fist up

Jets QB Mike White has been named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week.

White had a breakout performance last Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals in what was his first NFL start, throwing for 405 yards and three touchdowns (and two tipped interceptions) in the Jets' win.

He will start on Thursday night against the Indianapolis Colts, but it is not clear what will happen after that.



Zach Wilson is working his way back from a knee injury that he could potentially return from on Nov. 14 against the Buffalo Bills, and head coach Robert Saleh said the expectation is that Wilson will be able to practice next week.

As far as any potential quarterback controversy that could be brewing between White and Wilson, Saleh has been vague.

"Zach getting healthy is always at the forefront of our mind. But, at the same time, guys -- and, again, it's a hypothetical -- you just take the days as they come," Saleh told reporters on Monday. "I mean, that'd be the best thing I can answer. If everything goes according to plan and Zach comes back and he's healthy, we'll address it when we cross that bridge."

On Tuesday, Jets GM Joe Douglas reaffirmed the Jets' faith in Wilson.

"Obviously you’ve seen the play-making ability that Zach brings," Douglas said. "A defense has to defend every single blade of grass when they’re going against Zach and his arm. He can reach anywhere on the field. Some of the throws that he makes, the tight window throws that he makes, he can make every single throw. So it’s great to see his play-making ability and it’ll be great to see him develop in this offense with (offensive coordinator Mike) LaFleur."