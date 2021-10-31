Jets QB Mike White joins exclusive clubs with 400-yard performance

Mike White stole the show Sunday, going 37-45 for 405 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions in the Jets’ thrilling 34-31 win over the Bengals.

A long-time reserve, White became just the second quarterback since 1950 to throw for 400 yards in his first career NFL start, per ESPN Stats & Info. The only other player to do it was ex-Panther Cam Newton, who threw for 422 yards in 2011.

In addition, White is the only quarterback since 1950 with 400 passing yards and three passing touchdowns in his first start.

White also became the first Jets quarterback to pass for 400 yards since Vinny Testaverde threw for 481 on Dec. 24, 2000. White’s victory over the Bengals snapped a 14-game losing streak for Jets backups who were forced into the starting role.

