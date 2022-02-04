Jets have their QB, but Kenny Pickett has a fan in Robert Saleh

The Jets won’t be in the market for a starting quarterback when the NFL draft rolls around, but they’re still scouting the signal-callers at the Senior Bowl.

Pitt’s Kenny Pickett, considered one of this year’s top quarterbacks, is among the group. The New Jersey native is a member of the National Team, the squad being coached by Gang Green’s staff. The Jets have their man under center in Zach Wilson — no one is suggesting otherwise — but Pickett at least has a fan in Robert Saleh.

“Pickett, he’s been good,” Saleh said earlier this week. “He’s been good in the room; he’s obviously putting in the work.”

Pickett is coming off a monster season, passing for 4,319 yards, 42 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Saleh added that Pickett has been spending productive time with the Senior Bowl’s other quarterbacks and Jets QB coach Rob Calabrese. The head coach noted that, even though the Jets are set atop the QB depth chart, it’s still important to scout every position diligently at the Senior Bowl.

“You never know where you’re gonna find something special,” Saleh said, but he was sure to make his team’s situation clear.

“We have our starting quarterback.”

