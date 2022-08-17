Jets QB Joe Flacco weighs in on potentially starting vs. Ravens in Week 1

The Baltimore Ravens will face off against the New York Jets in Week 1 of the 2022 season. There are multiple former Baltimore players who will face off against their former team, but one might be starting at quarterback in Joe Flacco.

New York quarterback Zach Wilson suffered a bone bruise and a torn meniscus in Week 1 of the 2022 preseason, and had surgery on the knee on Tuesday. His initial timeline to return is around 2-to-4 weeks, meaning Flacco could get the start against the Ravens if Wilson is unable to suit up in the opening game of the year.

Flacco was asked for his thoughts about potentially starting against his former team, and admitted he’s thought about it “a tiny bit”.

Joe Flacco weighs in on potentially starting for the Jets against the Ravens in Week 1, saying that he’s thought about it “a tiny bit” pic.twitter.com/TrpdLzWWTt — Kevin Oestreicher (@koestreicher34) August 14, 2022

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire