Jets QB Joe Flacco to replace injured Sam Darnold in Week 5 game vs. Cardinals

Jets head coach Adam Gase announced that QB Joe Flacco will be starting in place of an injured Sam Darnold against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

Darnold sprained his AC joint in his throwing shoulder during the loss to the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football last week. It has been an ongoing discussion as to whether or not he will be able to go this week.

Gase said Darnold will be considered week-to-week at this point.

"It would be hard for him to really go practice this week," Gase said. "We want to just be smart with him. We want to try to get him to feel better."

