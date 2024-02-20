Jets QB coach Rob Calabrese leaves to become Rams' offensive assistant

The Jets are losing a member of their coaching staff as quarterbacks coach Rob Calabrese is leaving his position to become an offensive assistant for head coach Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams.

Calabrese came over to New York before the 2021-22 season – the same year head coach Robert Saleh was hired – and was with the Jets for three seasons. Before New York, the Islip Terrace native began his NFL coaching career in 2019 with the Denver Broncos, where he was the offensive quality control coach for two seasons.

With the Jets, the 33-year-old mainly worked with Zach Wilson, who was drafted in the 2021 NFL Draft with the No. 2 overall pick out of BYU and became the starter later that year as a rookie.

Wilson struggled during his time in New York, going 12-21 in 33 starts. Those struggles led the Jets to sign veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers last offseason, and Calabrese worked with Rodgers before the QB sustained a season-ending Achilles injury in Week 1 of the 2023-24 season.

Calabrese will now work with players like QB Matthew Stafford, WRs Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua and RB Kyren Williams at his disposal for a Rams team that made the playoffs last season, losing to the Detroit Lions in the Wild Card round.