Are the Jets a QB away from being competitive in 2021?
The "Good Morning Football" crew discusses whether the New York Jets will be competitive in 2021. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Bryson DeChambeau’s scorched-earth assault on Augusta National will extend to using its opening drive as his own private virility test. When he takes aim on the first tee with his newly-acquired Cobra RadSpeed Prototype driver – in his hands a glorified mallet, with its 5.5 degrees of loft – he will be plotting a route undreamt of in the days of Bobby Jones. Forget the local caddies’ counsel to keep safely to the left, the game’s great disruptor intends to fly his ball clean over the trees on the right, leaving just a short chip to a hole measuring 445 yards. A course that supposedly rewards subtlety is about to be bombarded with heavy artillery. Sometimes, the sense is that DeChambeau is concerned less than winning the tournament than with conjuring flourishes that reduce his observers to helpless awe. That much was evident on the practice range, where Vijay Singh watched on bewildered as this confounding character uncoiled himself into drives with the ferocity of Popeye playing ring-the-bell at the fairground. Analysis: How Bryson DeChambeau is built to hit hard - and very, very long While DeChambeau is far more than a mere circus act, there is a cartoonish quality to how he treats one of golf’s most glorious canvases as a shooting gallery. He described with relish on Tuesday how he would drive the 350-yard third, clear the far fairway bunkers on the fifth, launch over the left-hand trees at the ninth, and boom it so far at the water-guarded 11th that he could eliminate all danger for his second shot. At one stage, he spoke of his plan to impart the ball with 2,000 revolutions per minute. At another, drawing even deeper from the well of his physicist’s training, he described the notion of talent as a “co-variable”. To his fellow numbers obsessives, this is the part of his persona that captivates. At 27, he revels in his status as a revolutionary. “I’ve had numerous college kids DM me on Instagram and ask me, ‘How do I get stronger? How do I get faster?’” he said. “So, you’re already starting to see the effect, from collegiate level all the way down to junior golf.” But equally, there is evidence to suggest that the pursuit of power for its own sake is not the healthiest addiction. No sooner did Rory McIlroy start trying to copy DeChambeau than he ended up ruining his swing.
Kamaru Usman says Colby Covington needs to "show me some activity" if he wants another title shot.
Jorge Masvidal says there will be "no excuses" in his rematch with Kamaru Usman at UFC 261.
Tiger Woods had Georgia on his mind on Tuesday, tweeting he was going to miss the traditional Masters Champions Dinner hosted this year at Augusta National by Dustin Johnson. Woods will not only miss Tuesday's Champions Dinner but the year's first major as well as he recovers from serious leg injuries sustained in a single-car crash in February near Los Angeles. A five-time Masters champion, Woods is currently recuperating at home after surgery on a fractured right leg and shattered ankle.
It can't be underscored strongly enough: The Carolina move is a serious fracture in any remaining Watson trade market, assuming one still exists.
Holly Holm hopes she gets the chance to cross paths with Miesha Tate again now that her former foe is back to active competition.
Scott Pianowski & Matt Harmon pilot the podcast this Tuesday evening, twenty-four hours after the New York Jets dealt former third overall pick Sam Darnold to the Carolina Panthers after an underwhelming three years in the Big Apple.
Everyone wants to see Francis Ngannou make his first UFC heavyweight title defense against Jon Jones, but it's not looking good.
ONE is counting on Johnson and Alvarez to help it build a broader fanbase in the U.S.
Monte Morris (Denver Nuggets) with a dunk vs the Detroit Pistons, 04/06/2021
Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors) with a deep 3 vs the Milwaukee Bucks, 04/06/2021
Probably not what UEFA wants to see.
Former UFC flyweight champion and winner of the ONE Championship flyweight grand prix, Demetrious ”Mighty Mouse” Johnson, spoke at virtual media day for ONE on TNT ahead of challenging Adriano Moraes for the ONE flyweight championship. Despite holding the flyweight belt for over six years over the course of two title reigns in the promotion along with a five-inch height advantage, Moraes is an underdog against Mighty Mouse. While Johnson will not underestimate Moraes in any capacity, he is particularly complimentary of Moraes’ ability in the grappling department. “I think his greatest strength is his grappling. I think he’s very long for the division, very tall and he has those long legs,” said Johnson. “Phenomenal grappler. He likes to get on people’s backs, lock up the body triangle.” Johnson referenced his fight against Tatsumitsu Wada in August 2019. Wada got Johnson’s back and maintained control in that position for roughly three minutes. Mighty Mouse is cognizant of the fact that he must avoid similar circumstances with Moraes, a BJJ black belt. “I didn’t really take any damage from Tatsumitsu Wada being on my back, but that’s three minutes of me that I could’ve been working trying to finish a fight,” Johnson said. “Passing guard. Throwing elbows. Anything. So that’s the biggest strength that I believe Adriano has.” Johnson also spoke of Moraes’ approach to talk trash ahead of the fight. Mighty Mouse is frequently recognized by many as one of if not the greatest MMA fighter of all-time. Some fighters, like John Dodson, took a similar route ahead of their fight, yet a significant amount of Johnson’s opponents were solely focused on how to beat him let alone attempt to get in his head. “I haven’t really followed his career, so I don’t know how he approaches his fights. So this is I guess new to me,” Johnson said. “But I’ve had trash talk before in my fights, fighting John Dodson. I think John Dodson is the only one who really talked crap. But yeah, it’s just the way [Moraes] likes to take it if he wants it.” Despite Moraes’ trash talk, Johnson holds Moraes in high regard when it comes to his talent compared to past opponents. Demetrious Johnson notches the submission victory What does Demetrious Johnson have to prove to Dana White? “He’s up there. He’s my next biggest fight, he’s my next challenge,” Johnson said. Johnson also provided reasoning for why Moraes might not necessarily be a household name in MMA. “He hasn’t done any work on the U.S. soil, right? I believe the only reason my name is big on the U.S. soil and in Asia as well is for what I’ve done on American soil and how I've gone about my career,” Johnson said. “I think that’s what kind of elevated my name, essentially.” Perhaps Johnson’s most notable response during media day was when a journalist asked what it would mean to his legacy to show UFC president Dana White that he was still at the top of the heap with a victory over Moraes. Mighty Mouse burst out laughing. “It’s not important at all. I think the world knows where my skill set is,” Johnson said in between laughter. “I’m not worried about showing anything to Dana White.” Regardless, Johnson will show the world what he has in store for Adriano Moraes at “ONE on TNT I” on Wednesday, April 7. Bellator 255 Highlights: Patricio Pitbull chokes out Emmanuel Sanchez! Check out highlights from Demetrious Johnson winning the ONE Flyweight Grand Prix (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)
The Yankees grabbed another power bat for their bench.
Joey Logano has won the Busch Pole Award for Saturday night’s Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 (7:30 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) at Martinsville Speedway. Logano, the series’ most recent winner at Bristol Motor Speedway’s dirt-track event, will start his No. 22 Team Penske Ford from the pole position. The starting lineup was […]
We have officially reached the stretch run of the 2020-21 campaign with plenty left unsettled.
McLemore reportedly drew interest from other contenders after being waived by the Rockets last week.
Rounding up the best picks and stories for wagering on the 2021 Masters.