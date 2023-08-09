Jets QB Aaron Rodgers talks joint practice vs Carolina, offensive line play, impressions of Bryce Young | Jets Camp

In this Jets news conference, quarterback Aaron Rodgers discusses how he thought the offense performed in their first joint practice with the Carolina Panthers on Wednesday. Rodgers: "I thought there were some good things, lot of learning tape out there but I thought it was good to go up against a different defense." He made it clear though that the offensive tackle situation, especially in pass protection has to be rectified going forward. "I thought we handled their front pretty well in the running game, the passing game there were issues." Rodgers also commented on Carolina rookie QB Bryce Young, with whom he shares an agent. "I like his movement, I like the way he throws... I think Carolina is in good hands."