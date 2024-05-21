Jets QB Aaron Rodgers has no restrictions as OTAs begin: 'He’s doing everything'

The Jets kicked off their 2024 Organized Team Activities (OTAs) this week, and fans are certainly happy to see No. 8 back on the field.

Aaron Rodgers, who played just four regular season snaps last year before tearing his Achilles in his left leg, is back on the practice fields at Florham Park, and according to head coach Robert Saleh, there are no physical restrictions for the 40-year-old quarterback.

“He’s doing everything,” said Saleh.

While Rodgers was able to get back on the practice field late in the 2023 regular season, he ultimately was never activated off of IR, so the key for this period of the offseason program, according to Saleh, is getting Rodgers reacquainted with the players around him.

“Just for him to get reacclimated with his teammates,” Saleh answered when asked about what he wants to see from his quarterback. “I know he had some (practice time) at the end of last year, but for him to push the envelope, continue his rehab. He has no restrictions, and he looks good, man. The arm talent is obviously still there, but it’s really just reacclimating to everything. We’re trying a bunch of new stuff too, and it’s just, again, trying to evolve within the offense.”

While key players like Garrett Wilson, Breece Hall, and Tyler Conklin are entering their second season with Rodgers under center, the Jets also added some pieces to the offense, like Mike Williams (who is not yet practicing) and rookie receiver Malachi Corley, among others.

And while there are certainly some similarities to last offseason, when Rodgers and the Jets were still feeling out offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett’s system, Saleh says things are different this time around, thanks mainly to the team being more familiar with the system in place.

“Last year there was so much newness to it,” said Saleh. “This year, I think the conversations are more— a year ago everyone was learning the system, everyone was learning and listening. This year is more back and forth, and trying to evolve it. There’s more dialogue.

“The continuity of Year Two is opening up the door for more dialogue, rather than just listening.”