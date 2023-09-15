Jets QB Aaron Rodgers hints at 2024 return: 'Give me your doubts ... watch what I do'

Sep 11, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) warms up before the game against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Just three days after suffering a season-ending Achilles injury in Monday’s win over the Bills, quarterback Aaron Rodgers underwent successful surgery and has begun his road to recovery.

Speaking for the first time since the injury on the Pat McAfee Show Friday afternoon, the future Hall of Famer was in good spirits.

“Monday was an amazing day to start, amazing night running on the field with the flag, and then it turned into one of the toughest 24 hour stretches I’ve had in my life,” he said. “A lot of sadness, tears, dark frustration. I had surgery on Wednesday and since then I’ve been feeling better.”

On potentially returning, the QB said: “Give me the doubts. Give me the timetables. Give me all the things that you think can, should, or will happen. All I need is that one little extra thing of inspiration, watch what I do."