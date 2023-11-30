Jets QB Aaron Rodgers describes the circumstances that would lead to a 2023 return

Eighty days after sustaining what was thought to be a season-ending Achilles injury, Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers will push himself in practice in the coming weeks as it is his desire to return to the field before the end of the season even though he would not be playing at 100 percent health.

“I think anything’s possible,” Rodgers said when asked if he would play in a game before the end of this calendar year in his first comments to the media after his 21-day practice window to come off IR opened Wednesday.

However, the soon-to-be 40-year-old quarterback did admit that if the Jets (4-7 and seven spots out of the playoff race) are already eliminated from playoff contention “I don’t think [a return] would make a ton of sense.”

“I don't know what the team is gonna feel about that,” Rodgers said, adding that he did return from injury during the 2018 season in Green Bay after the Packers were already eliminated from the playoffs. “A come back this year before the four-month mark would mean I'm not 100 percent healthy.

“So it would be a risk for myself, the team to sign off on. If we're out of it, I would be surprised if they would ok that.”

While the team’s performance would impact a potential return, the risk of re-injury would not.

“My thing is: What’s the worst that can happen?” Rodgers said. “Something unfortunate again and then you just slow the rehab down. I think by my own timetable that if you take the rehab slower and a little more deliberate – five months, six months max – is probably the length to get back to 100 percent if you really take it slow. So, in my opinion, there's not like a downside to coming back and reinjuring it.”

The public perception is that if Rodgers does sustain a further injury in his attempt to play again it could impact his desire to play in the 2024 season. But the QB said flatly, “That's not the case.”

In announcing Rodgers’ return to practice, head coach Robert Saleh said Rodgers knows his body better than other people and that he wouldn’t put himself at risk.

"I promise Aaron is not gonna do anything that puts himself in harm's way,” Saleh said Wednesday. “If he is not healthy enough to play, Aaron is very, very smart. That’s not something that he is gonna put himself at risk for."

Rodgers practiced Wednesday but had “a light day” on Thursday, but said he is “gonna push it next week see how I'm feeling after like Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, how I respond.”

The quarterback said that for most of the season, he had the 14-week mark as a legitimate target for his return, targeting the Dec. 24 game against the Washington Commanders. But since he was in a good spot in his rehab “maybe getting on the practice field a little bit earlier was good” and he did not have to wait until next week.

But before he gets back onto the field Rodgers said he has to “be able to do some movement in the pocket.”

“Obviously, I can throw, I can drop back. I can do some things in a small circle, but, I don't think I can protect myself as well as I'd like to at this point,” he said. “So I gotta do a little more in practice, I have taken live team reps, I took some reps at the end of practice in a 7-on-7 setting [Wednesday], but I'm gonna, I need to take 11-on-11 reps and be able to move a little bit off the spot.”

He added: “It feels great to be on the practice field, but I'm not anywhere near ready to play.”

When asked why he was trying to return faster than anybody in the past, Rodgers said, dryly, “Why? Do you know my history?”

He continued, “It’s never been a why try, it’s been a why not? From Sept. 12 on, my goal was to come back to the practice field and to try and play. Obviously, that was contingent on my health and also our team being in a position to make a run, but that's why I worked so hard for those 77 days was to get back on the field, back out there with the guys.

"I love to compete. So for me, it's just want so badly to be out there and also, to inspire people to attack the rehab a little bit differently.”

Rodgers said he would be disappointed if he did not play again this season.

“The whole thing has been a really difficult learning experience, but I'm proud of the work I put in, but it'll be disappointing if we weren't alive and I wasn't able to come back.”