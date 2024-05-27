Jets QB Aaron Rodgers breaks down his ‘favorite receiver in the draft’

In a 2024 NFL Draft where three wide receivers came off the board in the first nine selections, New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers boldly proclaimed that the 12th wideout taken in April was his favorite one. Western Kentucky wideout Malachi Corley, tabbed by the Jets at the top of the third round, earned the hefty praise from Rodgers.

During an interview on a recent Jets podcast, Rodgers called Corley, “my favorite receiver in the draft.”

Rodgers offered some deeper thought on why he made such a proclamation about Corley,

“Now, he might not have been the best on paper in the draft, but I really felt like he was going to fit in with what we’re trying to do — his mindset, his ferocity.”

Obviously, Rodgers is showing some preferential love and respect to his new teammate. And it’s easy to see comparisons between Corley and long-time Rodgers teammate Randall Cobb, who had some fantastic seasons in Green Bay with No. 12. But it’s doubtful Rodgers would feel the same way about Corley if the No. 65 pick in the draft belonged to the Saints or the Browns.

