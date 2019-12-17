Jets put two on injured reserve

The Jets put a pair of players on injured reserve Tuesday.

The team announced that tackle Chuma Edoga and wide receiver Jeff Smith were being placed on IR.

Edoga was their third-round pick, and had started eight games this year after taking over for Brandon Shell, and started three games at left tackle when Kelvin Beachum was injured.

He’s been out since Week 12 with a knee sprain.

Smith, a former undrafted rookie, had been promoted from the practice squad earlier this month.