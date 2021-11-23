Jets put Joe Flacco, Mike White on COVID-19 reserve list

Multiple reports on Tuesday indicated the Jets will start Zach Wilson at quarterback against the Texans on Sunday and it’s a good thing that he’s recovered from his knee injury because the team is running short on other options.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the Jets have placed Joe Flacco and Mike White on the COVID-19 reserve list. Josh Johnson is on the practice squad and is now in line to be on the active roster for Week 12.

The reason for their placement on the list is not known. Flacco is unvaccinated, so he will be out 10 days if he tested positive and five days if he was an unvaccinated close contact. If White’s vaccinated, he can return in less than 10 days if he has two negative tests 24 hours apart.

Wilson has missed the last four games with White starting three times and Flacco starting in Sunday’s loss to the Dolphins. Johnson relieved White in a Week Nine loss to the Colts after White suffered a forearm injury.

