Jets put Jeremy Ruckert on NFI list

Jets third-round pick Jeremy Ruckert wasn’t healthy enough to work throughout the team’s offseason program and he wasn’t ready to go when rookies reported to training camp on Tuesday.

The tight end was dealing with a foot injury in the spring and that’s presumably the reason why he hasn’t been cleared to get on the field yet.

Ruckert caught 54 passes for 615 yards and four touchdowns during his time at Ohio State. He was the fourth tight end taken in this year’s draft.

The Jets signed C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin as free agents this offseason. The two veterans will be in line for a lot of work with or without Ruckert in the lineup alongside them.

