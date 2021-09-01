Jets put Jarrad Davis, Ashtyn Davis, Conor McDermott on IR

The Jets announced several moves on Wednesday, including the return of three players they cut while setting their initial 53-man roster.

Linebacker Jarrad Davis, safety Ashtyn Davis and offensive lineman Conor McDermott have all been placed on injured reserve. Jarrad Davis hurt his ankle in the team’s second preseason game and Ashtyn Davis came off the PUP list with a foot injury earlier this week. McDermott is dealing with a knee injury.

The Jets filled those roster spots by re-signing tight end Dan Brown, tight end Ryan Griffin and safety Sharrod Neasman. Agent Drew Rosenhaus announced on Wednesday that safety Sheldrick Redwine has also agreed to a contract with the team, but he’s not officially on the roster yet.

As previously noted, the Jets claimed defensive end Tim Ward and linebacker Quincy Williams off of waivers. Cornerback Bless Austin and defensive lineman Jabari Zuniga were waived to make space for them.

The Jets also announced that quarterback Josh Johnson; running backJosh Adams; wide receivers D.J. Montgomery and Vyncint Smith; tight end Kenny Yeboah; offensive linemen Grant Hermanns, Jimmy Murray, and Isaiah Williams; defensive linemen Ronald Blair, Hamilcar Rashed, and Tanzel Smart; linebacker Del'Shawn Phillips; and cornerback Lamar Jackson are on the practice squad.

