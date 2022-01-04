Jets put George Fant, Bryce Huff on IR

A couple of Jets players had their seasons come to an end on Tuesday.

The team announced that left tackle George Fant and defensive end Bryce Huff have been placed on injured reserve. They also placed tight end Dan Brown on practice squad injured reserve after he hurt his hip against the Bucs in Week 17.

Fant suffered a knee injury in that game. He took over as the starter of the left side when Mekhi Becton was injured in the season opener. Becton never returned to action and Fant has started 15 times overall this season.

Huff has 14 tackles, two sacks, and eight quarterback hits in nine games this season. He’s going to miss Week 18 with an ankle injury.

