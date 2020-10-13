Jets put Chris Hogan on injured reserve

The Jets signed Chris Hogan in August to provide some veteran help to a receiving corps that was dealing with injuries, but now he’s become one of the injured members of the group.

Hogan was placed on injured reserve Tuesday. He went to the locker room with a knee injury during last Sunday’s loss to the Cardinals.

Hogan has 14 catches for 118 yards so far this season. He will be eligible to return after missing three games.

The Jets filled Hogan’s roster spot by signing Lamar Jackson off of the practice squad. This Lamar Jackson is a cornerback who has been a temporary addition to the active roster the last two weeks.

