Jets pass rusher Carl Lawson‘s season officially came to an end on Monday.

The Jets announced that they have placed Lawson on injured reserve. They also waived cornerback Corey Ballentine and filled the two open roster spots by signing defensive end Aaron Adeoye and offensive lineman Isaiah Williams.

Adeoye spent time with the Ravens in 2019 and 2020 and appeared in one game for Baltimore last season. He remained with the team until being waived last week.

Williams has spent time with seven NFL teams and in the AAF and XFL since going undrafted out of Akron in 2016. He has not appeared in any regular season games.

Jets put Carl Lawson on IR, sign Aaron Adeoye and Isaiah Williams originally appeared on Pro Football Talk