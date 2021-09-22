Jets put B.J. Goodson on reserve/retired list

Linebacker B.J. Goodson signed with the Jets last week and saw action in their loss to the Patriots, but he won’t be on the field against the Broncos this week.

The Jets announced on Wednesday that they have placed Goodson on the reserve/retired list. They’ll retain his rights, but Goodson won’t be playing as long as he remains on that list.

Goodson was a 2016 fourth-round pick of the Giants who played three years for the Jets’ co-tenant at MetLife Stadium before moving on to the Packers. He spent the 2020 season with the Browns and has 251 tackles, four interceptions, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and a sack in 67 career games.

C.J. Mosley, Jamien Sherwood, Quincy Williams, Hamsah Nasirildeen, and Del'Shawn Phillips are the linebackers currently on the active roster for the Jets.

