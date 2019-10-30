Jets put Albert McClellan on injured reserve

The Jets added some reinforcements on defense, to replace the injured.

The team announced that linebacker Albert McClellan was placed on injured reserve.

McClellan has been out since suffering a concussion in Week Six.

The team signed linebacker B.J. Bello to fill his roster spot, and also added cornerback Arthut Maulet from their practice squad.

Bello has spent time with the Packers, Texans, Eagles, Cardinals, and Browns. Maulet made the opening week roster, and was added back to the practice squad after he was released earlier this month.