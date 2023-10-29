Jets pull out ugly overtime win over Giants

There wasn't much to like for Jets or Giants fans during Sunday's game for MetLife Stadium bragging rights, but Jets fans can at least smile about the result.

Greg Zuerlein hit a 33-yard field goal in overtime and the Jets got a 13-10 win on a rain-soaked day in New Jersey. Zuerlein also hit a field goal on the final play of regulation to force overtime while the Giants' kicking foibles wound up looming large.

Graham Gano missed two field goals, including a 35-yarder with 28 seconds left to play. Zach Wilson reversed course from the rest of a miserable offensive day with back-to-back 29-yard completions to Garrett Wilson and Allen Lazard to set up Zuerlein's game-tying kick.

The Giants got the ball first in overtime and head coach Brian Daboll strangely threw the ball on every snap. Undrafted rookie Tommy DeVito replaced Tyrod Taylor in the second quarter and threw three incompletions before the break. He only threw one pass in the second half, but ran for a touchdown that put the Giants up 10-7 early in the third quarter.

In overtime, though, DeVito came out throwing and the Giants lost 11 yards on the drive. Garrett Wilson picked up 11 yards to get the Jets going on their first overtime possession and a 30-yard pass interference penalty on veteran Giants corner Adoree' Jackson got the Jets into field goal range.

The Jets did not convert a third down until a Wilson scramble late in the fourth quarter and they only had 251 yards of offense all day. Wilson lost a fumble on a sack and the Jets also had a botched snap between Wilson and third-string center Xavier Newman for another turnover. The running game never got going, although Breece Hall did turn a short pass into a 50-yard touchdown.

Taylor was taken to the hospital with injured ribs and the Giants will be in a very tough spot if neither he nor Daniel Jones is cleared to return. A week to get DeVito ready would help, but the Giants offense was already challenged to move the ball and the defense did all it could, but going with the rookie would not be a step in the right direction for a 2-6 team.