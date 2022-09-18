Jets pull off stunning comeback despite Browns having 99.9 win probability with under 2 minutes left

New NFL season, same ole Cleveland Browns. The Browns collapsed in the most Brownsian fashion Sunday, blowing a 13-point lead against the New York Jets in the final two minutes.

The fun started with 1:55 left to play. With the Browns already leading by a touchdown, Nick Chubb stiff armed one defender and juked another to score his third touchdown of the game.

The contest appeared over at that point, but no one told the Jets. Two plays later, Corey Davis got behind the Browns' defense and hauled in a 66-yard touchdown pass from Joe Flacco. That cut the Browns' lead to just six points with 1:22 to play.

Joe Flacco to Corey Davis for the 76-yard TD!!!!



Problem was, the Jets were out of timeouts. If the team wanted to win the game, it would have to recover an onside kick. The Jets went for it and recovered the ball after Amari Cooper couldn't bring it in for the Browns.

It's not over! The Jets recover the onside kick!!!



With the ball back, the Jets still needed a touchdown to stay alive. With 1:18 left, Flacco led a nine-play drive for the Jets. On the final play, he found rookie Garrett Wilson in the middle of the field for a 15-yard score to tie the game. Greg Zuerlein hit the extra point a few moments later and, suddenly, the Jets had the lead.

THE JETS TAKE THE LEAD WITH 22 SECONDS LEFT!



The Browns threatened a last-minute comeback. Jacoby Brissett scrambled for 22 yards on the first play of the drive, putting the team in good position. On the next play, however, Brissett threw an interception to Ashtyn Davis, who ran with the ball briefly before sliding to end the game 31-30.

It was a monumental meltdown for the Browns, who, at one point, had a win probability of 99.9 percent.

Not only that, but it was among the most improbable last-minute NFL comebacks in recent memory.

Trailing 30-17 with less 1:55 on the clock, the Jets had a 0.3% chance of winning after Nick Chubb's 12-yd TD run.



Trailing 30-17 with less 1:55 on the clock, the Jets had a 0.3% chance of winning after Nick Chubb's 12-yd TD run.

The Jets late-game comeback goes down as the most improbable of the Next Gen Stats era (since 2016) based on the NGS win probability model.

With the loss, the Browns fall to 1-1 to open the season. The Jets improve to 1-1 with the win, and have done that despite not having last year's first-round pick Zach Wilson under center. If Wilson shows improvement in his second year, the Jets could prove feisty, especially if Sunday's game was a sign of things to come for Wilson, who finished with 102 yards and 2 touchdowns.