Jets protect WR Lawrence Cager, CB Javelin Guidry on practice squad

The Jets have protected two players at positions of need prior to Sunday’s matchup against the Colts.

WR Lawrence Cager and CB Javelin Guidry have both been protected, per the New York Post’s Brian Costello. New COVID-19 inspired rules allow teams to protect up to four players on their practice squad this season. Doing so means another team can’t sign any such player away that week.

This is the second week in a row Guidry has been protected, though he was not called up to the active roster against the 49ers.

The Jets, however, are down two cornerbacks now after injuries to Arthur Maulet (groin) and Quincy Wilson (concussion). That could create an opening for the speedy Guidry, who turned some heads in camp as an undrafted free agent.

Cager is in a similar situation. The Jets have just three healthy receivers on the roster right now in Braxton Berrios, Josh Malone and Chris Hogan. Jamison Crowder’s (hamstring) status for Week 3 is still up in the air. Even if Crowder is healthy, though, New York could use an extra pass-catcher like Cager against the Colts.