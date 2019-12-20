Jets promote wide receiver Josh Malone from practice squad

The New York Jets promoted wide receiver Josh Malone from their practice squad on Wednesday.

Along with the addition of running back Kenneth Dixon, Malone’s promotion from the practice squad fills one of two open roster spots created by placement of tackle Chuma Edoga and wide receiver Jeff Smith on injured reserve.

Malone was a fourth round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals in 2017 out of Tennessee. He appeared in 20 games for the Bengals with seven starts and caught seven passes for 75 yards and a touchdown. He signed with the Jets practice squad in September after being released by Cincinnati during roster cuts.