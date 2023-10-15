Jets promote two cornerbacks, place Justin Hardee on IR in group of roster moves Saturday

The Jets called up a pair of cornerbacks Saturday and activated one from injured reserve while placing one on injured reserve.

The Jets called up cornerbacks Craig James and Ke’Montae Hayes from the practice squad. As it turned out, the Jets really needed the depth as they will now be without both of their starting cornerbacks in Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed, both out with a concussion.

Also on Saturday, the Jets activated rookie offensive tackle Carter Warren from injured reserve while placing special teams ace Justin Hardee on injured reserve with a hamstring injury that will sideline him about 4-6 weeks.

Hardee sustained the injury last Sunday and then aggravated it during practice this week. He underwent surgery Friday.

